Aamir Ali's Daughter Arya Takes Her First Steps, Actor Shares Cute Video
Aamir Ali took to Instagram to share a video of his one-year-old daughter Arya Ali walking for the first time. In the video, Arya can be seen walking while holding Aamir’s hand.
- Last Updated: November 1, 2020, 20:58 IST
Actor Aamir Ali took to Instagram to share a video of his one-year-old daughter Arya Ali walking for the first time. In the video, Arya can be seen walking while holding Aamir’s hand. “My jaan walks ... #ayraali #love #everything #memories,” the actor wrote alongside the video.
Aamir keeps sharing pictures and videos of his little princess online. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie with his daughter, where the father-daughter can be seen twinning in yellow attire. The actor captioned it, “#twinning with my #love .. #Sunday.”
The actor had introduced his daughter to the world on her first birthday on August 30. He shared a couple of pictures with her on Instagram and wrote, "Didn’t know how angel’s look like, until I saw her exactly a year back..My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her the first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali."