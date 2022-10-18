Aamir Khan-Advait Chandan Fall Out After Laal Singh Chaddha's Box Office Collection? Director Reacts

Did Aamir Khan have a fallout with Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan? Well, rumours did the rounds claiming that all was not good between the actor and the filmmaker following the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. However, before the rumours went wild, Advait decided to shut it down with a sweet post on Instagram.

On Tuesday evening, the director took to the social media platform and shared a picture with Aamir to clarify that there is no bad blood between them. The director compared the duo with the iconic Amar Prem from Andaaz Apna Apna while shutting down rumours.

“Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. ❤️ #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha,” he wrote.

The post received love from many, including Laal Singh Chaddha star Mona Singh. The actress took to the comments section and wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ always.” Fans also commented on the post. “We absolutely love you both,” a fan wrote. “More power to you two and your bonding,” added another.

Laal Singh Chaddha did not perform as per expectations at the box office owing to the boycott calls against the film. However, it got a new lease on life after the film hit the OTT platform. The movie, which had an approximately Rs 180 crore budget, had Aamir’s lowest box office results in almost a decade. Aamir Khan had previously stated that the movie will be available on a streaming service six months after it opened in theatres, however in contrast to his claim, the movie was released in just two months.

The film was released quietly on Netflix earlier this month. Those who watched the film for the first time on OTT took to Twitter and praised the film.

