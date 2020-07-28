Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s Song in This Throwback Video is Unmissable

Social media users mined deep into archives to find an unmissable throwback treat for Bollywood buffs. An old video of Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has resurfaced on Instagram and is making rounds across social media platforms.

The video has Aamir and Aishwarya performing together during a stage show. In the video, the two can be seen shaking a leg to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol‘s popular song, ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam’ from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Meanwhile, on the film's front, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Advait Chandan directorial also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor and is currently gearing for Mani Ratnam’s multilingual period drama, Ponniyin Selvan. The film has an ensemble cast of Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.