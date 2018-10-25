English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Have a Gala Time Shooting for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Episode
Aamir Khan on Thursday shot for reality TV game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Together, they promoted 'Thugs Of Hindostan'.
Image was tweeted by Aamir Khan along with KBC host Amitabh Bachchan.
Ahead of the release of Yash Raj Film's mega adventure film Thugs of Hindostan, its lead actors Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan reunited on the small screen and had a gala time.
Aamir on Thursday shot for reality TV game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), hosted by Amitabh. Together, they promoted "Thugs Of Hindostan".
"What an exciting day I have had! Just finished shooting for 'KBC' with Mr Bachchan. Had so much fun. Sir, sorry for all my requests! Couldn't control myself," Aamir tweeted along with a selfie from the sets of the Sony Entertainment Television show.
In the picture, Aamir can be seen wearing a red chequered coat and a pair of glasses, while Amitabh looks dapper in a classic blue suit.
"Thugs of Hindostan", directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, marks the first time that Amitabh and Aamir have shared the frame in a film. It promises high-octane action.
Also featuring stars like Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film is slated to release on November 8, adding to the sparkle at the box office this Diwali.
What an exciting day I have had! Just finished shooting for KBC with Mr.Bachchan. Had so much fun. Sir, sorry for all my requests! Couldnt control myself!@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/6r3ebz3S9F— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 25, 2018
"Thugs of Hindostan", directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, marks the first time that Amitabh and Aamir have shared the frame in a film. It promises high-octane action.
Also featuring stars like Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film is slated to release on November 8, adding to the sparkle at the box office this Diwali.
