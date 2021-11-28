Aamir Khan and Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Cheer for Son Azad During Football Match

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao separated this year after several years of marriage. However, the celebs are still on good terms and continue to co-parent their son Azad. On Saturday, the estranged couple were seen reuniting for their son’s football match. Photos shared by ETimes show Aamir and Kiran having a good time and even enjoying a beverage at the venue.

When they separated in July, they had stated that they would continue to co-parent Azad and even collaborate professionally.

The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta for 16 years before marrying Kiran Rao. They got divorced in 2002. Although it was not a harsh separation, Aamir once stated that their divorce was “difficult for both of them." He had previously stated that he and Reena married while they were both extremely young. He described their connection as ‘special,’ stating that she is one of three ladies in his life who are extremely important parts of him.

Meanwhile, rumours were doing the rounds that Aamir is looking to tie the knot for the third time. However,the reports were quashed.

After their divorce, people had come up with the theory that the actor’s alleged relationship with his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh was the reason for their separation. A source close to Khan rubbished the rumours. Fatima, too, had earlier addressed these rumours in an interview, where she said, “A bunch of strangers, whom I’ve never met, are writing things about me. They don’t even know if there’s any truth to it. People reading it assume that I’m ‘not a good person’. You feel like telling that person, ‘Ask me, I’ll give you an answer. It disturbs me because I don’t want people to assume wrong things.”

