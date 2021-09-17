Aamir Khan and His Daughter Ira Meet up for Dinner Outing

Actor Aamir Khan was recently spotted with his daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai. The father-daughter duo was clicked while leaving an eatery. Aamir was clad in a black shirt and grey pants while his princess wore an off white shirt and light brown trousers. In a viral video, Ira was seen escorting her dad to his vehicle. Right before settling in his car, Aamir gave his daughter a goodbye hug.

Ira and Aamir share an adorable bond and are more than often seen spending some quality time with each other. Daddy’s princess had also shared a beautiful photo with her dad on the occasion of Father’s Day. In the picture, Ira could be seen leaning on her father from the back while Aamir was seated on an outdoor chair. Mr Perfectionist had worn a plain black round neck T-shirt with matching pants.

Ira, on the other hand, had opted for a blue and white stripes top with a jacket. Captioning the happy picture, she wrote, “ Happy Father's Day Thanks for being you.” The picture had received a lot of love from netizens in terms of likes and comments. Many people in the comments have extended their good wishes to the father and daughter duo.

Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, will hit the theatres on December 25, 2021. The comedy-drama stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in crucial roles. The movie is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. The much-awaited film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.

