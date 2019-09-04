Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aamir Khan and Kajol's Latest Selfie Will Take You Down Memory Lane

Aamir and Kajol were last seen together on screen in the 2006 blockbuster 'Fanaa'.

IANS

September 4, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
Aamir Khan and Kajol's Latest Selfie Will Take You Down Memory Lane
Aamir and Kajol were last seen together on screen in the 2006 blockbuster 'Fanaa'.
Bollywood stars Kajol and Aamir Khan were thrilled to meet "after so long" as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. Kajol shared a selfie with Aamir Khan on Instagram. "After so long," she captioned the image. While Aamir turned up in white kurta-pyjama, Kajol wore a black-and-gold sari for the celebrations.

Aamir and Kajol were last seen together on screen in the 2006 blockbuster Fanaa. The two stars also worked together in the 1997 superhit, Ishq.

Several top Bollywood stars were spotted at the Ganpati celebrations. These included Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others.

