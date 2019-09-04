Aamir Khan and Kajol's Latest Selfie Will Take You Down Memory Lane
Aamir and Kajol were last seen together on screen in the 2006 blockbuster 'Fanaa'.
Aamir and Kajol were last seen together on screen in the 2006 blockbuster 'Fanaa'.
Bollywood stars Kajol and Aamir Khan were thrilled to meet "after so long" as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. Kajol shared a selfie with Aamir Khan on Instagram. "After so long," she captioned the image. While Aamir turned up in white kurta-pyjama, Kajol wore a black-and-gold sari for the celebrations.
Aamir and Kajol were last seen together on screen in the 2006 blockbuster Fanaa. The two stars also worked together in the 1997 superhit, Ishq.
Several top Bollywood stars were spotted at the Ganpati celebrations. These included Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Imitation Not Reliable': Lata Mangeshkar Reacts to Singer Ranu Mondal's Newfound Fame
- Virat Kohli's Gesture of Taking Young Fan's Autograph Leaves Anushka Sharma Fangirling
- Metz 55-inch OLED TV at Rs 99,999 Costs Half of LG’s Most Affordable OLED TV
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
- Android 10 Has Arrived, And Your Pixel Phones Should Get The Update Anytime Now