Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Spotted on Sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, See Pics

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have a reputation for giving fans an entertaining ride whenever they come together on the big screen. For this reason, a lot of anticipation has surrounded their next venture together titled Laal Singh Chaddha. Another reason for the buzz surrounding the film is that it has been Kareena Kapoor's first film where she auditioned for her role.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to hear more about the appearance of both the actors from the film. A recent picture from the sets of the film has revealed what could be Kareena Kapoor's new look. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing a pink kurta, a white salwar, and a purple dupatta with a pair of flip flops. Alongside is Aamir Khan giving out directions surrounded by a production team.

Laal Singh Chaddha will be the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan has reportedly lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his character in the film. Last week the actor had shared the official logo of the film as well.

View this post on Instagram Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hain kahaani mein hum... A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Nov 5, 2019 at 9:57pm PST

The film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is written by Atul Kulkarni. Pritam will be composing the music for the film. Laal Singh Chadda is set to release on December 25, 2020.

