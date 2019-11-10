Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Spotted on Sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor was spotted in a very simple outfit on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy - Instagram/aamirplanet
Image Courtesy - Instagram/aamirplanet

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have a reputation for giving fans an entertaining ride whenever they come together on the big screen. For this reason, a lot of anticipation has surrounded their next venture together titled Laal Singh Chaddha. Another reason for the buzz surrounding the film is that it has been Kareena Kapoor's first film where she auditioned for her role.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to hear more about the appearance of both the actors from the film. A recent picture from the sets of the film has revealed what could be Kareena Kapoor's new look. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing a pink kurta, a white salwar, and a purple dupatta with a pair of flip flops. Alongside is Aamir Khan giving out directions surrounded by a production team.

Laal Singh Chaddha will be the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan has reportedly lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his character in the film. Last week the actor had shared the official logo of the film as well.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hain kahaani mein hum... A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

The film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is written by Atul Kulkarni. Pritam will be composing the music for the film. Laal Singh Chadda is set to release on December 25, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram