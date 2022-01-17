Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha Release Delayed Again?

After getting delayed a couple of times, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha had finally locked April 2022 for its release. However, if the latest reports are anything to go by, the makers are deciding to delay the release further. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 14, which would have closed with Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s KGF: Chapter 2. Moreover, reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast will be released around that time as well.

Considering, KGF’s release in mind, which is a much-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha makers are contemplating postponing the film. According to a report in BollywoodLife, the film is going to be released on a different date as the makers have observed that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa overpowered Ranveer Singh’s 83 despite releasing a week prior to the latter.

The publications’ source also informed that the final leg of work is left and the team apparently feels there might not be enough time left to wrap up post-production, especially with all the VFX involved.

Talking about the possible release date, the source added that the filmmakers are looking around the Diwali weekend. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan is supposed to release then so the makers might not select the Diwali weekend but some time around that.

Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Naga Chaitanya. It is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.