Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Are All Smiles in New Photo from Laal Singh Chaddha Sets

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao posed together for a lovely picture with a group of people at the press club in Kargil. The former couple is currently in Ladakh to complete the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha. While Aamir is the leading actor in the film, Kiran is one of the producers of the film. Their son Azad is also with them. In the photos shared by fan accounts, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are seen seated on a small set of a staircase while a group of people surrounded them.

In other photos, Aamir is seen posing individually with people. The Bollywood superstar also celebrated a crew member’s birthday on the set. The photos of the same have made their way to social media. Check out all the pictures here:

Earlier, Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao danced together to the Ladakhi folk songs on the film’s sets. In one of the videos, which emerged online, Aamir and Kiran were wearing traditional Ladakhi dresses called Koss and Sulma.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who have been together for 15 years, announced their divorce on July 3. Describing their divorce as the start of a “new journey," the duo said in a joint statement, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

