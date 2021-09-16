Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Attend Close Friend's Wedding Together After Divorce: Report

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had sent shock waves in the Bollywood industry earlier this year in July, as the couple announced their separation. After spending 15 years together, the couple called it quits to their marriage, but had maintained that they will continue to work together and co-parent son, Azad Rao Khan. Post the divorce, the two were seen together in Srinagar as they had to shoot a schedule for the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. And their close bond continues to surprise everyone. ETimes reported that a childhood friend of Aamir from Bandra had invited the actor for a family wedding. People expected Aamir to make a solo appearance. However, he reportedly stunned everyone as he arrived with ex-wife Kiran. It is also learned that the couple interacted with the guests as nothing has happened between them.

Aamir and Kiran had met on the sets of the film Lagaan. After dating for a while, they got married in 2005. Later in 2011, the couple welcomed their first child, Azad.

In their divorce statement issued by Aamir and Kiran, the couple stated that the 15 years together have been beautiful as they have shared a lifetime of experiences, joyand laughter. The duo said that they are looking forward to beginning a new chapter in their lives, no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family. The statement revealed that the couple had already begun the process of a planned separation some time ago, but they did not make it public. “We remain devoted parents to our son, Azad and will raise him together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about,” the statement read.

On the work front, Aamir is about to complete shooting for his upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha which co-stars Kareena Kapoor. During their Ladakh schedule, several videos of Aamir and Kiran dancing together had also surfaced online.

It was Aamir’s second marriage with Kiran. Earlier, the actor was married to Reena Dutta, and they have two children together.

