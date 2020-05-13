MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Attend Last Rites of Amos, Actor's Assistant of 25 Years

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Amid the coroanvirus lockdown, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attended last rites of the actor's personal assistant Amos, who passed away aged 60.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's personal assistant of many years, Amos passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Reports say that he suffered a heart attack and the actor and his wife Kiran Rao were utterly devastated with his untimely demise.

Now, both Aamir and Kiran were seen attending the last rites ceremony of Amos in Mumbai. A small gathering was organised in Paul Nagar area. Aamir and Kiran arrived to pay their respects to the family. Due to the coroanvirus scare, both sported breathing masks and even shared condolences with Amos' family members.

In one of the pictures, Aamir seems visibly saddened as he stares into a distance. Check out pictures of Aamir and Kiran attending Amos' last rites ceremony below.

Aamir's close friend and Lagaan co-star Karim Hajee said Amos collapsed and was rushed to the hospital by the actor, his director-wife Kiran Rao and their team.

"He had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devastated. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him," Karim added.

Karim said Amos had recently turned grandfather and his death is a huge loss to everyone who knew him.

Amos is survived by his wife and two children.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading