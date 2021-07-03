Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Divorce: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who have been together for 15 years, announced their divorce on July 3. Describing their divorce as the start of a “new journey," the duo said in a joint statement, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other." As the Bollywood couple announces their divorce, we take a look at the timeline of their relationship:

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao first met in 2001

The duo first met on the sets of Lagaan, in 2001. In an interview, Aamir had said “Kiran was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again."

Aamir Khan got divorced from Reena Dutta in 2002

Aamir, one of the most respected and loved actors in the country, was married to Reena Dutta for 16 years but the couple got divorced in 2002. Following his divorce, Aamir found love again in Kiran Rao. “In that moment of trauma, her (Kiran’s) phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy,” Aamir had once shared about how he fell for Kiran.

Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in 2005

Three years after his divorce from Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao on December 28, 2005. The couple had a private function for friends and family at Aamir’s farmhouse in Panchgani.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had their first child through IVF in 2011

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir already has a daughter and son from his previous marriage to Reena Dutta.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced divorce on July 3, 2021

Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao announced their decision to get divorced, saying they were ready to start a new chapter as co-parents and family for each other. They will continue to work as collaborators on movies, their NGO Paani Foundation and other professional projects, the couple said in a joint statement.

