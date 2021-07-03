Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Part Ways, Here are 5 Other High-profile Bollywood Divorces

After 15 years of marriage, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao in a joint statement on Wednesday, July 03, announced their divorce. The couple said that their professional partnership on projects they are passionate about will continue as well as they will co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. The duo said that in this new chapter, they will no longer be husband-wife but will be family for each other. Recalling the past 15 years, Aamir and Kiran remembered their lifetime experiences filled with joy and laughter. They said that the relationship between the two has grown in trust, respect and love.

Through the statement, the couple revealed that they had separated some time ago and now felt comfortable to formalise the arrangement of living separately. “We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” read the statement.

Apart from Kiran and Aamir, Bollywood has seen several high-profile and unexpected divorces. Here are 5 popular divorces that left the industry in shock –

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora

Arbaaz and Malaika’s divorce was one of the most talked-about divorces in Bollywood. Once in love, the couple parted ways through mutual consent and ended their 17-year-long marriage. The duo had tied the knot in 1998 and was blessed with a son in 2002.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

Love story of a to-be director and hairstylist started in 1999 and the two got hitched in 2000. After marriage, Farhan’s career took a massive flight with the release of Dil Chahta Hai. The couple was blessed with two daughters. Everything was doing fine but unfortunately the marriage fell apart. Farhan’s growing popularity and his closeness to female co-stars is said to be one of the reasons. Farhan is now dating actress Shibani Dandekar.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Sussanne’s divorce left the Bollywood industry in shock as no one had expected the ‘made for each other’ couple would take such a step. After 14 years of togetherness, the couple divorced in 2015.

Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin

Anurag and Kalki had a short marriage, they tied the knot in 2011 and parted ways in 2013. The writer-director had fallen in love with the actress during the shoot of his film DevD.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur

Actress Karisma Kapoor and Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur joined this list in 2016. The couple got married in 2003 but the marriage fell apart and they filed for divorce in 2014. Rumours had that Karisma demanded alimony of 7 crore though no official statement was made on it from either side. The couple was granted divorce in 2016 and the custody of their children was given to Karisma.

