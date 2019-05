Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Shovel Grounds in High Summer on Labour Day, See Here

Aamir Khan took to social media and shared his enthusiasm over International Labour Day while he shoveled the grounds with a pick-axe in high summer. His wife Kiran Rao was also spotted providing a helping hand in the task. Interestingly, the husband-wife duo were seen twinning in yellow-coloured tops, as they wished the world a happy Labour Day.Aamir captioned his post, "Happy Labour Day! #mejalmitra #paanifoundation @paanifoundation" (sic). He can been fervently digging out mud from the grounds using the gardening tools at his disposal. Kiran can be spotted in the background, to the actor's right, doing the same thing. See post here:Earlier in the day, Aamir shared an adorable picture of the couple together, taking a a quick snack break amid work. Aamir is currently working extensively towards improving the water situation in Maharashtra through his NGO Paani Foundation. The images are from Zhawadarjun, a village in Maharashtra, where the couple can be seen enjoying the tough village life, with each other at their side.Notably, Aamir and Kiran have lately been featuring on Toofan Aalaya, a weekly Marathi TV show that discusses the water situation in Maharashtra and also features a mix of Marathi film stars and other people telling inspiring stories.On the movies front, Aamir will be seen bringing the iconic character of Forrest Gump to the Indian screens in a Hindi remake of the film. The remake is titled Lal Singh Chaddha.Follow @News18Movies for more