English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Shovel Grounds in High Summer on Labour Day, See Here
Aamir Khan posted an image of himself working on the grounds with a pick-axe to mark the International Labour Day. Wife Kiran Rao was also seen providing a helping hand.
Image: Aamir Khan/Instagram
Loading...
Aamir Khan took to social media and shared his enthusiasm over International Labour Day while he shoveled the grounds with a pick-axe in high summer. His wife Kiran Rao was also spotted providing a helping hand in the task. Interestingly, the husband-wife duo were seen twinning in yellow-coloured tops, as they wished the world a happy Labour Day.
Aamir captioned his post, "Happy Labour Day! #mejalmitra #paanifoundation @paanifoundation" (sic). He can been fervently digging out mud from the grounds using the gardening tools at his disposal. Kiran can be spotted in the background, to the actor's right, doing the same thing. See post here:
Earlier in the day, Aamir shared an adorable picture of the couple together, taking a a quick snack break amid work. Aamir is currently working extensively towards improving the water situation in Maharashtra through his NGO Paani Foundation. The images are from Zhawadarjun, a village in Maharashtra, where the couple can be seen enjoying the tough village life, with each other at their side.
Notably, Aamir and Kiran have lately been featuring on Toofan Aalaya, a weekly Marathi TV show that discusses the water situation in Maharashtra and also features a mix of Marathi film stars and other people telling inspiring stories.
On the movies front, Aamir will be seen bringing the iconic character of Forrest Gump to the Indian screens in a Hindi remake of the film. The remake is titled Lal Singh Chaddha.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Aamir captioned his post, "Happy Labour Day! #mejalmitra #paanifoundation @paanifoundation" (sic). He can been fervently digging out mud from the grounds using the gardening tools at his disposal. Kiran can be spotted in the background, to the actor's right, doing the same thing. See post here:
Earlier in the day, Aamir shared an adorable picture of the couple together, taking a a quick snack break amid work. Aamir is currently working extensively towards improving the water situation in Maharashtra through his NGO Paani Foundation. The images are from Zhawadarjun, a village in Maharashtra, where the couple can be seen enjoying the tough village life, with each other at their side.
Notably, Aamir and Kiran have lately been featuring on Toofan Aalaya, a weekly Marathi TV show that discusses the water situation in Maharashtra and also features a mix of Marathi film stars and other people telling inspiring stories.
On the movies front, Aamir will be seen bringing the iconic character of Forrest Gump to the Indian screens in a Hindi remake of the film. The remake is titled Lal Singh Chaddha.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Leak Ahead of OnePlus 7 Launch
- This Girl From Lahore Wants Mondays to be Declared as 'Game of Thrones' Holidays
- 6 Box Office Records Avengers Endgame Broke in India and Worldwide
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Leak Ahead of OnePlus 7 Launch
- IPL 2019 | KXIP's Varun Chakravarthy to Miss Rest of the Season
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results