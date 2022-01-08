Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya's Bond in Laal Singh Chaddha Could Bring Back Andaz Apna Apna Memories

It seems like Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya have impressed the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha with their on-screen rapport. Their bond has been loved to the extent that the makers are considering adding a few more scenes of the two actors together.

Laal Singh Chaddha marks Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut. The Telugu star had travelled to Ladakh to shoot for the film with Aamir last year and had shared a picture on social media in which he was seen wearing an Army uniform. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.

Sources have now revealed that their on-screen bond could be one of the highlights on Laal Singh Chaddha. “After watching the first rush of the film, especially the scenes featuring Aamir and Naga, the makers were taken by surprise with the way they have turned out to be. Unanimously, filmmaker Advait Chandan and writer Atul Kulkarni feel Aamir and Naga’s on-screen chemistry is one of the biggest USPs of the film and so they mutually decided to incorporate more scenes of the actors that would benefit the film making it all the more interesting," a source said.

The insider has also said that Aamir and Chaitanya’s jodi could become as famous as Aamir and Salman Khan’s jodi from the comedy classic Andaaz Apna Apna.

Another grapevine has added that Aamir has plans of hosting a special screening for Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom’s Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. A source told India Today that Aamir wants to host a screening for Tom in the US and hopes to get his feedback on his performance.

“Aamir Khan is planning to keep a special screening for Tom Hanks closer to Laal Singh Chaddha’s release. There is a buzz that closer to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir would hold the screening for Tom Hanks in the US (United States) or travel there to personally show him the film. It is because he wants Tom Hanks to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and share his thoughts," the source said.

