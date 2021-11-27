Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor Join Hands for a Film, Shoot to Begin in 2022: Reports

Who can forget Ranbir Kapoor’s adorable cameo in Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma’s 2014 film PK? Although we couldn’t see the two top-notch actors share the screen in the film, it is being heard that both of them are finally coming together for a film. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have liked a script and have agreed to be a part of it.

“Not much is known about this collaboration as yet. However, both Aamir and Ranbir have liked a script and have agreed to be a part of it. They have been meaning to work together for many years now, and have finally found the script that both of them liked. Aamir will be producing the film and is most likely to roll in the second half of 2022. Rest everything is being kept under the wraps for now,” the publication quoted a source close to the development as saying.

However, there has been no confirmation from the actors yet.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, finally got its release date. It will hit the theatres next year on Baisakhi April 14. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is the official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Ranbir Kapoor, too, has interesting things lined up on the work front. For the first time ever, he will be sharing the screen space with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in the film Bramhastra. Directed by their close friend Ayan Mukherji, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.

Apart from that, he will be seen in Animal, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s untitled project.

