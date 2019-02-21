English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor Bond in New York, Neetu Calls Him a 'True Superstar'
Aamir Khan dropped by to meet Rishi Kapoor who has been undergoing medical treatment in New York.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for some months now for medical treatment. Rumours of him suffering from cancer caught fire when his wife Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign " in her New Year post.
However, there has been no official confirmation on the nature of Rishi's illness. The actor is often visited by his family and friends from the film industry. Recently, Aamir Khan was seen meeting up with the senior actor and spending some time with him.
Sharing a photo from Aamir's visit on her Instagram, Neetu wrote, "It’s not how many hours one spends with a person it’s how much u give in that time !!! Aamir gave so much n more Love Respect Warmth Laughter !! He is a true superstar."
The veteran actor is reportedly is on the path to recovery and has put his work aside for some time. He was quoted as saying, “My treatment is on, hopefully, I will recover soon and God willing I will return.”
Rishi also shared that the procedure is “long and tedious” adding that “one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtues.”
Celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and Sonali Bendre had also paid a visit to Rishi in the past and Neetu has been sharing photos from those happy moments.
Even Ranbir Kapoor, along with his girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt, went to New York in December to spend some quality time with his parents.
Follow @News18Movies for more
However, there has been no official confirmation on the nature of Rishi's illness. The actor is often visited by his family and friends from the film industry. Recently, Aamir Khan was seen meeting up with the senior actor and spending some time with him.
Sharing a photo from Aamir's visit on her Instagram, Neetu wrote, "It’s not how many hours one spends with a person it’s how much u give in that time !!! Aamir gave so much n more Love Respect Warmth Laughter !! He is a true superstar."
The veteran actor is reportedly is on the path to recovery and has put his work aside for some time. He was quoted as saying, “My treatment is on, hopefully, I will recover soon and God willing I will return.”
Rishi also shared that the procedure is “long and tedious” adding that “one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtues.”
Celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and Sonali Bendre had also paid a visit to Rishi in the past and Neetu has been sharing photos from those happy moments.
Even Ranbir Kapoor, along with his girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt, went to New York in December to spend some quality time with his parents.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
- Kesari Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Ready for the Battle of Saragarhi
- Samsung Galaxy S10e Vs OnePlus 6T: Is This The New Affordable Android Flagship Smartphone Battle?
- Man Kills Woman in Chennai After Spat Over Chicken Biryani
- Campaign to Remove 'Stupid Rat' From Scorsese's 'The Departed' Has Plagued the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results