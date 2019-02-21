LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor Bond in New York, Neetu Calls Him a 'True Superstar'

Aamir Khan dropped by to meet Rishi Kapoor who has been undergoing medical treatment in New York.

News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor Bond in New York, Neetu Calls Him a 'True Superstar'
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for some months now for medical treatment. Rumours of him suffering from cancer caught fire when his wife Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign " in her New Year post.

However, there has been no official confirmation on the nature of Rishi's illness. The actor is often visited by his family and friends from the film industry. Recently, Aamir Khan was seen meeting up with the senior actor and spending some time with him.

Sharing a photo from Aamir's visit on her Instagram, Neetu wrote, "It’s not how many hours one spends with a person it’s how much u give in that time !!! Aamir gave so much n more Love Respect Warmth Laughter !! He is a true superstar."



The veteran actor is reportedly is on the path to recovery and has put his work aside for some time. He was quoted as saying, “My treatment is on, hopefully, I will recover soon and God willing I will return.”

Rishi also shared that the procedure is “long and tedious” adding that “one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtues.”

Celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and Sonali Bendre had also paid a visit to Rishi in the past and Neetu has been sharing photos from those happy moments.



Even Ranbir Kapoor, along with his girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt, went to New York in December to spend some quality time with his parents.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram