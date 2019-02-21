Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor Bond in New York, Neetu Calls Him a 'True Superstar'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for some months now for medical treatment. Rumours of him suffering from cancer caught fire when his wife Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign " in her New Year post.However, there has been no official confirmation on the nature of Rishi's illness. The actor is often visited by his family and friends from the film industry. Recently, Aamir Khan was seen meeting up with the senior actor and spending some time with him.Sharing a photo from Aamir's visit on her Instagram, Neetu wrote, "It’s not how many hours one spends with a person it’s how much u give in that time !!! Aamir gave so much n more Love Respect Warmth Laughter !! He is a true superstar."The veteran actor is reportedly is on the path to recovery and has put his work aside for some time. He was quoted as saying, “My treatment is on, hopefully, I will recover soon and God willing I will return.”Rishi also shared that the procedure is “long and tedious” adding that “one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtues.”Celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and Sonali Bendre had also paid a visit to Rishi in the past and Neetu has been sharing photos from those happy moments.Even Ranbir Kapoor, along with his girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt, went to New York in December to spend some quality time with his parents.