Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Greet Jawans on BSF Raising Day

Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Anil Kapoor shared greetings on the occasion of 55th Raising Day observed by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:December 1, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Greet Jawans on BSF Raising Day
Aamir Khan (R), Anil Kapoor (L)

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor had an interactive session with the trainees of CISF academy NISA in Hyderabad.

Sharing a glimpse of the session, Anil took to Instagram and wrote: "The josh was high enough to touch the sky at the @official_cisf NISA in Hyderabad! It was such an honour, and so much fun to interact with the brave men of the #CISF! Thank you for a lovely evening."

According to a post on the official Twitter page of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Anil "shared his success story and motivated young minds to stay fit and take care of their bodies and mind" at the session.

Also, as the Border Security Force (BSF) is celebrating its 55th Raising Day on Sunday, Anil conveyed his greetings to jawans.

"There is no greater honour than to serve the nation, nor is there a bigger sacrifice. I salute the women and men of @BSF_India and pray for their safety and good health! 55th #BSFRaisingDay! #BSFDay2019," Anil tweeted.

Aamir Khan wished jawans on the occasion too as he wrote on Twitter, "BSF is entering it's 55th year of dedicated service to our nation. I wish all ranks of @BSF_India and their families 'Happy 55th BSF Raising Day'."

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra also wrote a message on the occasion for the jawans.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram