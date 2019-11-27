Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Kajol Attend Shaukat Azmi's Prayer Meet

Bollywood personalities paid their last respect to veteran actress Shabana Azmi's mother, late Shaukat Azmi, at a prayer meet held in her memory on Tuesday evening in Mumbai.

A leading face in the theatre and film world, Shaukat Kaifi breathed her last at the age of 93 on Friday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest.

At Tuesday's prayer meet, organised by Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar, one spotted Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saiyami Kher, Satish Kaushik, Mita Vashisht, Ashutosh and Sunita Gowariker, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Jayantilal Gada, Avtar Gill, Ila Arun, Kanwaljit Singh, Anuradha Patel and Sandip Soparrkar.

Jeetendra, David Dhawan, Rakesh Roshan, Neena Gupta, Tisca Chopra, Sandhya Mridul, Boney Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Seema Seema Pahwa, Poonam Dhillon, Nandita Das, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anup Soni, Juhi Babbar, Anup Jalota, Javed Jaffrey and Sophie Choudry also turned out to pay their respect.

Family members present included Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhar, Baba Azmi, Tanvi Azmi and their children, and Tabu.

In Bollywood, Shaukat Azmi worked in Muzaffar Ali's "Umrao Jaan" (1981), Sagar Sarhadi's "Bazaar" (1982) and Mira Nair's "Salaam Bombay!" (1988) among other films. Her first major appearance was in the MS Sathyu classic, "Garm Hava" (1974). Her last film was Shaadi Ali's "Saathiya" (2002).

Born in Hyderabad, Shaukat married late Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi at a very early age. She along with her husband was among the prominent names in the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA) movement.

