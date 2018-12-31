LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Republic Day 2019
Aamir Khan Announces New Film, To Premiere on TV on Republic Day, Watch Video

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao have produced a new film for television, which will be aired on January 26.

IANS

Updated:December 31, 2018, 8:23 PM IST
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Aamir Khan has announced his new production, Rubaru Roshni, which will premiere on the small screen. Aamir, along with his wife Kiran Rao, has produced the feature film, which will premiere on January 26, 2019.

"Hey guys, our next film from Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) is premiering on Star Plus, on January 26,2019 at 11am. It's something that Kiran and I have produced, and which we are very close to. Rubaru Roshni. Don't miss it," tweeted Aamir, who made his small screen debut with the talk show Satyamev Jayate.

The film is directed by Svati Chakravarty.

Aamir, whose Thugs of Hindostan didn't fare well with the audience this year, also shared a video clip, in which he said, "On Republic Day, what are you doing? I mean, after the flag hoisting, because I have a plan for you. I would like to present a very special thing in front of you. No, it is not a new episode of Satyamev Jayate, but if it touches the heart only then it will make sense, so let us meet on January 26."







