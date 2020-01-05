Aamir Khan Arrives in Himachal Pradesh to Film Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan reached Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday, to shoot a portion of his upcoming film, "Laal Singh Chaddha".

Local residents and passersby rushed to get a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar in Rampur town, around 110km from the city. Aamir obliged fans by taking out time to pose for selfies.

So far, the actor has wrapped up several outdoor schedules for the film, including ones in Chandigarh and other locations in Punjab. According to a recent report, the actor had to shoot a running sequence for the film while being on painkillers for ten days.

A Mid Day report said, “Aamir sir was shooting for a special sequence where he had to run across the country. The physical exertion was a lot due to the constant running, but we were on a fixed schedule. Aamir sir did not want to stop shooting since his bearded look had to be maintained throughout the sequence. So, he would consume painkillers and continue filming. This shooting schedule was on for around 10 days.”

"Laal Singh Chaddha" is produced under the actor himself and helmed by "Secret Superstar" maker Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks.

Aamir's film also features Kareena Kapoor and Tamil star Vijay Sethupati, and is slated to open on Christmas this year.

