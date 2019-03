Aamir Khan at 54: 8 Films of the Actor Which Should Be Re-released in Theatres

In a career spanning over three decades, Aamir Khan has time and again proved his acting prowess in myriad films and characters. The actor's career path has astoundingly grown over the years, and he has matured with each passing year and experimented with different kind of films.In the recent past, his films have all been breaking box office records and becoming blockbuster hits. While he has become more selective about the projects he takes up in the recent years- Khan has also done a few experimental, out of the box roles in the beginning of career.On his 54th birthday, here are 8 films that we wish is re-released.One of the first films that Aamir Khan was part and which went almost unnoticed, came right after the stupendous success of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. A revenge drama, this Aditya Bhattacharya film had Aamir Khan playing a young man who witnesses his friend (Supriya Pathak) getting raped by local goons. Gripped with anger- Aamir decides to seek revenge and takes help of a police officer, who incidentally was also one of the witnesses of the horrific incident. A young Khan showed amazing maturity and performed the role with utmost earnestness.This Rajkumar Santoshi comedy is now considered a cult-classic and funnily when it had released it did not do that well. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan showed perfect comic timing and their camaraderie was infectious. While there are talks about a remake being planned, we think, the film itself will draw crowds if it releases now.A picturesque town in the hills, college rivalry, a bicycle race and high-school romance- 'Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar' was the ideal college romance. Aamir Khan played a high-school good-for-nothing fellow, whose first brush with glamour and love happens when he meets the new girl (Pooja Bedi) in town.It is such a fun film! Three naughty kids make it their business to make their Uncle (Aamir) hate them and find a confidante in their Nanny (Juhi Chawla) who falls for Khan and in turn makes the kids understand his point of view. Lots of crazy antics, memorable music and Juhi and Aamir's crackling chemistry makes this Mahesh Bhatt film a fun ride.Deepa Mehta's film, a love story set in the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition had Aamir Khan playing a vicious ice candy wala, Dil Nawaz who is in love with Shanta, a Hindu woman working as an ayah at the wealthy Parsi household in Lahore. Poignant and disturbing, the film had Aamir playing a character with negative shades.Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut changed the way we perceive Bollywood films now. The film became a cult coming of age film which gave a rather realistic approach to friendships. Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna played the three friends in the film. It is such a timeless classic now that even if it releases now, it will surely be watched by the one and all.Directed by Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao, the film was a poignant tale of four very different individuals connected to each other in some way. The film had Aamir playing a painter who finds inspiration for his work after watching video diaries of a girl who used to stay in the house that he lives in now. The film got critical appreciation but failed to make a mark at the Box Office perhaps because at a time it was released, India was still taking its time to get used to experimental cinema. Five years down the line, India has witnessed several off beat cinema. Perhaps, 'Dhobi Ghat' will get the right audience now.Sarfarosh- John Mathew Mathans realistic film on cross-border terrorism had Aamir Khan playing an ACP and Naseeruddin Shah as a celebrated Pakistani ghazal singer. Just the thought of watching the two great actors sharing screen space in a gripping thriller is a good enough reason to re-release a film, no?Follow @News18Movies for more