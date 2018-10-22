GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mogul: After Subhash Kapoor’s Exit, Aamir Khan Back to Co-producing Gulshan Kumar Biopic

Aamir Khan is now back to not just co-producing Mogul with Bhushan Kumar, he may also play the lead role if all goes as planned.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mogul: After Subhash Kapoor’s Exit, Aamir Khan Back to Co-producing Gulshan Kumar Biopic
Aamir Khan will next be seen in YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Aamir Khan, who had quit the biopic of late T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar because of sexual misconduct allegations against its director Subhash Kapoor, has now reportedly come on board again since Kapoor is no longer associated with the project anymore.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Aamir is now back to not just co-producing the film (tentatively titled Mogul) with T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar, he may also play Gulshan Kumar if all goes as planned.

“The script is close to Aamir and he wants to make the film. Bhushan and he have had a number of meetings since and decided to collaborate on Mogul again. The hunt is on for another director. They are also looking at finalising the cast so they can roll with the film as soon as possible,” Mirror quoted an unnamed source.

Incidentally, Aamir had quit the project on October 10. Announcing his decision on Twitter, he issued a statement which read, “Two weeks ago, when traumatic #MeToo stories began emerging, it was brought to our attention that someone we were about to begin work with has been accused of sexual misconduct. Upon enquiry we found that this particular case is subjudice, and that the legal process is in motion.”

“We are not an investigative agency, nor are we in any position to pass judgment on anyone — that is for the police and judiciary to do. So, without casting any aspersions on anyone involved in this case, and without coming to any conclusions about these specific allegations, we have decided to step away from this film,” it added.




Thereafter, despite Subhash Kapoor claiming innocence, Bhushan Kumar fired him from the project.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar was roped in to play the lead, but he walked out of the film in the planning stage.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...