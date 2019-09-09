Aamir Khan Back in Gulshan Kumar Biopic Mogul, Subhash Kapoor is the Director
Aamir Khan says that he felt discomfort about the fact that Subhash Kapoor wasn’t getting any work because he was removed from the project.
Aamir Khan will play Gulshan Kumar in Mogul.
After tweeting last year in October that he won’t be playing the lead character in the Gulshan Kumar biopic titled Mogul, Aamir Khan says that he is ready to return to the project.
In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Khan said, “If you remember, last year in October, I had tweeted that I won’t be a part of the film. But now, I have decided that I’ll be a part of it. So, I’m back on it now.”
He was asked a direct question about his return to the project.
Initially, Bhushan Kumar, the T-Series head and Gulshan Kumar’s son, approached Akshay Kumar to play the role, but he backed out of the film. Kumar then announced a new actor’s arrival in the project, and it turned out to be Aamir Khan, who also agreed to produce the film. The film was to be directed by Subhash Kapoor of Jolly LLB fame.
Later, Kapoor’s name was found involved in a sexual harassment case. It was then when Khan issued a very strong statement on Twitter vowing to never work with any tainted person.
Khan, in the elaborate interview, says that he felt discomfort about the fact that Kapoor wasn’t getting any work because he was removed from the project. He also cites communication with the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), and how Kapoor shouldn’t be punished before the court gives a verdict in the case. Now, Kapoor is back as the director of Mogul.
October 10, 2018
Khan also says that he, as the producer, took the film to Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Kapil Sharma, but eventually decided to play the central character himself. He confirms, “I’m playing the role of Gulshanji. As regards the other casting, Subhashji will decide (sic).”
Khan will start shooting for Mogul after finishing work on Laal Singh Chaddha.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Remember The Viral Photo of Modi, Rahul in Tug of War? Artist 'Mumbai's Banksy' Shares Story Behind it
- Instagram Goes Gaga Over Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Dance Rehearsal Video
- TV Actor Amit Tandon Calls Off Divorce, Says We're Better Together Than Apart
- Reliance JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet: All Plans and Prices Compared
- Watch: Horse Bites Rival Jockey In an Attempt to Win Race in France