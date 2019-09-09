Take the pledge to vote

Aamir Khan Back in Gulshan Kumar Biopic Mogul, Subhash Kapoor is the Director

Aamir Khan says that he felt discomfort about the fact that Subhash Kapoor wasn’t getting any work because he was removed from the project.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
Aamir Khan Back in Gulshan Kumar Biopic Mogul, Subhash Kapoor is the Director
Aamir Khan will play Gulshan Kumar in Mogul.
After tweeting last year in October that he won’t be playing the lead character in the Gulshan Kumar biopic titled Mogul, Aamir Khan says that he is ready to return to the project.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Khan said, “If you remember, last year in October, I had tweeted that I won’t be a part of the film. But now, I have decided that I’ll be a part of it. So, I’m back on it now.”

He was asked a direct question about his return to the project.

Initially, Bhushan Kumar, the T-Series head and Gulshan Kumar’s son, approached Akshay Kumar to play the role, but he backed out of the film. Kumar then announced a new actor’s arrival in the project, and it turned out to be Aamir Khan, who also agreed to produce the film. The film was to be directed by Subhash Kapoor of Jolly LLB fame.

Later, Kapoor’s name was found involved in a sexual harassment case. It was then when Khan issued a very strong statement on Twitter vowing to never work with any tainted person.

Khan, in the elaborate interview, says that he felt discomfort about the fact that Kapoor wasn’t getting any work because he was removed from the project. He also cites communication with the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), and how Kapoor shouldn’t be punished before the court gives a verdict in the case. Now, Kapoor is back as the director of Mogul.

Khan also says that he, as the producer, took the film to Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Kapil Sharma, but eventually decided to play the central character himself. He confirms, “I’m playing the role of Gulshanji. As regards the other casting, Subhashji will decide (sic).”

Khan will start shooting for Mogul after finishing work on Laal Singh Chaddha.

