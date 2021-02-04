Aamir Khan Burns the Dance Floor with Elli AvrRam in 'Koi Jaane Na' Song Sequence, Watch Video

Aamir Khan will be seen in a special song sequence in the upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. The actor has been away from the movie screens since Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and his return in a full-fledged movie role in Laal Singh Chaddha is highly anticipated.

Meanwhile, Aamir will be seen grooving to a club song in Koi Jaane Na. He went to Jaipur recently to shoot for the sequence. Elli AvrRam features in the dance number with him and a leaked video from the set shows the two of them grooving to the beats of the peppy track.

This BTS video of Aamir dancing will certainly make you want to see him on the big screen, sooner than later.

Actor Kunal Kapoor, who features in Koi Jaane Na, said about the upcoming film, "It is a unique project and a role I haven't done before. It is basically a thriller-meets-comicbook and it is in a space I have been wanting to explore for a long time. I was thrilled on reading the script because no one had offered me such a part. I am excited to know what people would think of the film."

Meanwhile, Aamir will also be finishing the pending schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha and then get into post-production with director Advait Chandan, to get it ready for a Christmas 2021 release.

