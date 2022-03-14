CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aamir Khan Celebrates 57th Birthday with Media, Talks About Delay in Laal Singh Chaddha Release
Aamir Khan Celebrates 57th Birthday with Media, Talks About Delay in Laal Singh Chaddha Release

Aamir Khan celebrated his birthday with the media, cutting a cake and interacting with them. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Aamir Khan cut a cake with mediapersons on his 57th birthday and talked about the difficulties of shooting Laal Singh Chaddha during the pandemic.

Sonil Dedhia

Aamir Khan turned 57 today and the actor is awaiting the release of his much delayed film Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. The film is scheduled to release on August 11. The actor spoke about the film’s impending release while interacting with the media on his birthday.

“I think now we will get the time to finish our film the way we had intended to, now that it’s coming out on August 11. We are trying to make a good film," said the actor, after cutting his birthday cake and sharing it with mediapersons and photographers.

Aamir Khan at the cake cutting ceremony on his birthday. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Aamir Khan cut a cake and shared it with the media on his birthday in Mumbai. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

The actor said production of Laal Singh Chaddha was hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, with even the film’s release being pushed several times. Khan, who had also contracted COVID-19, said dealing with the pandemic was a unique phase.

“We hadn’t expected it or faced this before. We all were trying to deal with it. Laal Singh Chaddha happened during that time. We have done our best. In a creative work, you work with all your emotions with your team."

Aamir Khan also talked about his film Laal Singh Chaddha, which will released on August 11 after much delay. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

The Lagaan actor added, “When that is interrupted, right when you’re ready to go with all your emotions, it’s very difficult. Not just us, everyone in filmmaking had to pause that process, hold their emotions. That was difficult but we tried to do our best in that.”

Aamir Khan opened up about the difficulties of shooting Laal Singh Chaddha during the pandemic. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

It is rumoured that Khan is in talks to headline a new project, which would be helmed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna. When asked for an update on the film, the actor said, “I haven’t announced my next film yet, how did you get to know? Planning is on, I’ll let you know soon."

first published:March 14, 2022, 13:03 IST