Aamir Khan Celebrates 57th Birthday with Media, Talks About Delay in Laal Singh Chaddha Release

Aamir Khan turned 57 today and the actor is awaiting the release of his much delayed film Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. The film is scheduled to release on August 11. The actor spoke about the film’s impending release while interacting with the media on his birthday.

“I think now we will get the time to finish our film the way we had intended to, now that it’s coming out on August 11. We are trying to make a good film," said the actor, after cutting his birthday cake and sharing it with mediapersons and photographers.

The actor said production of Laal Singh Chaddha was hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, with even the film’s release being pushed several times. Khan, who had also contracted COVID-19, said dealing with the pandemic was a unique phase.

“We hadn’t expected it or faced this before. We all were trying to deal with it. Laal Singh Chaddha happened during that time. We have done our best. In a creative work, you work with all your emotions with your team."

The Lagaan actor added, “When that is interrupted, right when you’re ready to go with all your emotions, it’s very difficult. Not just us, everyone in filmmaking had to pause that process, hold their emotions. That was difficult but we tried to do our best in that.”

It is rumoured that Khan is in talks to headline a new project, which would be helmed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna. When asked for an update on the film, the actor said, “I haven’t announced my next film yet, how did you get to know? Planning is on, I’ll let you know soon."

