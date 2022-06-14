Aamir Khan Celebrates His Mother's Birthday With Ex-Wife Kiran Rao and Son Azad; Watch

Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat Hussain celebrated her birthday on Monday i.e June 13 and her superstar son made sure to make her special day a memorable one. Going by the which is now going viral on social media, looks like Aamir hosted a small get-together for her mother’s birthday. In the video, Aamir’s former wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad can also be spotted. They can be seen sitting on the floor as they all sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for Zeenat.

At one point in the clip, Zeenat was unable to blow out candles when Kiran pushed the cake toward her. Following this, Aamir and Azad help her in blowing the candle. Their other family members and friends can also be seen cheering, clapping, and taking pictures. While Aamir wore a black t-shirt and paired it with grey pants, Kiran wore a white Kurti.

Watch How Aamir Khan Celebrates His Mother’s Birthday:

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh among others in key roles. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film has been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is now all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

Apart from this, it was recently reported that Aamir Khan is considering a film with Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra. “Siddharth P Malhotra is currently directing Aamir’s son, Junaid, in Yash Raj Production’s Maharaja. In the process of this, the filmmaker has had multiple meetings with Aamir to bounce off several ideas. Aamir has liked one of those and has asked Siddharth to develop it with his team of writers,” a source close to the development told Pinkvilla. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.