GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Aamir Khan Cheers For Salman Khan's Race 3

Aamir on Friday tweeted in support for Race 3, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah.

IANS

Updated:June 17, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aamir Khan Cheers For Salman Khan's Race 3
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan pose at the premiere of the Hindi Bollywood film '3idiots' in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Superstar Aamir Khan has rooted for Salman Khan's latest release Race 3, saying he loves the Dabangg star personally and professionally.

Aamir on Friday tweeted in support for Race 3, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. It is Salman's Eid treat for his fans.

"Hi Salman, I haven't seen it yet, but I am sure that me and my family are going to love Race 3! Love you personally and professionally. I loved the trailer! It is going to be a blockbuster and break all records," the PK star tweeted.




Aamir is currently busy with Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is scheduled for release around Diwali.

The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in Dhoom: 3. Thugs Of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning

The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning

Recommended For You