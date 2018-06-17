English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Aamir Khan Cheers For Salman Khan's Race 3
Aamir on Friday tweeted in support for Race 3, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah.
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan pose at the premiere of the Hindi Bollywood film '3idiots' in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Superstar Aamir Khan has rooted for Salman Khan's latest release Race 3, saying he loves the Dabangg star personally and professionally.
Aamir on Friday tweeted in support for Race 3, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. It is Salman's Eid treat for his fans.
"Hi Salman, I haven't seen it yet, but I am sure that me and my family are going to love Race 3! Love you personally and professionally. I loved the trailer! It is going to be a blockbuster and break all records," the PK star tweeted.
Aamir is currently busy with Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is scheduled for release around Diwali.
The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in Dhoom: 3. Thugs Of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.
Hi Salman, I haven’t seen it yet, but I am sure that me and my family are going to love Race 3 !— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 15, 2018
Love you personally and professionally :-) .
I loved the trailer! It’s going to be a blockbuster and break all records!
Love.
a.@BeingSalmanKhan
