Aamir Khan Clicked Reading Mahabharata at Airport. Is He Prepping for His Role for His Dream Project?
Aamir is currently gearing up for the release of Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Last year, while promoting Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan had expressed his wish to adapt the Mahabharata for the big screen one day. He had also said that he would "love to play" the role of Karan or Krishna if a film would ever be made on the epic saga.
The topic resurfaced recently when the superstar was photographed carrying a book, titled 'The Condensed Mahabharata of Vyasa' at Mumbai airport on Friday.
Watch the video:
Apart from Aamir, filmmaker SS Rajamouli had also expressed his desire to make the Mahabharata and the actor at that time told PTI that he would "love to collaborate" with the Baahubali director.
“My dream is to make Mahabharata one day, which I have not yet achieved or I have not even moved towards it. It’s too scary as a dream, maybe that’s why. It’s a big dream and so let’s see if I can do it one day," Aamir had said.
Aamir is currently gearing up for the release of Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The Yash Raj Films production has been helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in Dhoom 3. It is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.
Rumours are rife that after Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir has a long-term plan of pursuing something of which he’s been dreaming for quite a while.
