Aamir Khan Consumed Painkillers for Shooting Laal Singh Chaddha Scenes?
According to reports, Aamir Khan continued with a 10-day-long running schedule for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' despite experiencing pain and exhaustion.
Image: Laal Singh Chaddha first look poster
Aamir Khan's forthcoming feature Laal Singh Chaddha is highly anticipated and according to a recent report, the actor had to shoot a running sequence for the film while being on painkillers for ten days.
According to a Mid Day report, “Aamir sir was shooting for a special sequence where he had to run across the country. The physical exertion was a lot due to the constant running, but we were on a fixed schedule. Aamir sir did not want to stop shooting since his bearded look had to be maintained throughout the sequence. So, he would consume painkillers and continue filming. This shooting schedule was on for around 10 days.”
Laal Singh Chaddha is based on Robert Zemeckis’s Academy Award winning movie Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. Running has been a recurrent image in Forrest Gump and symbolized his ability to triumph. The scene, was thus, an important one.
The report further said, "Aamir covered the whole of India for this portion, running in the heartlands of states in the North and South. He ended the shoot in Bengaluru."
Well, that's being called Mr Perfectionist for a reason. The first look of Aamir has already garnered him praise and appreciation, making Laal Singh Chaddha an awaited movie. The movie has been helmed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan, and adapted by Atul Kulkarni. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on December 25, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BIG News: Largest Specimen of World's Biggest Flower Found in Indonesia
- Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Sizzle in New Malang Poster
- WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android, iOS Phones from February 2020
- Priyam Garg's 110 Sets up India U19 Win Over South Africa
- 6 Renditions of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' Before IIT-Kanpur's Anti-Hindu Probe