Aamir Khan Consumed Painkillers for Shooting Laal Singh Chaddha Scenes?

Aamir Khan's forthcoming feature Laal Singh Chaddha is highly anticipated and according to a recent report, the actor had to shoot a running sequence for the film while being on painkillers for ten days.

According to a Mid Day report, “Aamir sir was shooting for a special sequence where he had to run across the country. The physical exertion was a lot due to the constant running, but we were on a fixed schedule. Aamir sir did not want to stop shooting since his bearded look had to be maintained throughout the sequence. So, he would consume painkillers and continue filming. This shooting schedule was on for around 10 days.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is based on Robert Zemeckis’s Academy Award winning movie Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. Running has been a recurrent image in Forrest Gump and symbolized his ability to triumph. The scene, was thus, an important one.

The report further said, "Aamir covered the whole of India for this portion, running in the heartlands of states in the North and South. He ended the shoot in Bengaluru."

Well, that's being called Mr Perfectionist for a reason. The first look of Aamir has already garnered him praise and appreciation, making Laal Singh Chaddha an awaited movie. The movie has been helmed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan, and adapted by Atul Kulkarni. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on December 25, 2020.

