Aamir Khan Dances to ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ With Neetu Kapoor in Dance Deewane Juniors; Watch

Dance Deewane Juniors is all set for its epic star-studded grand finale this weekend. The juniors and the judges will be seen extending a warm welcome to Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan who has come to promote his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The grand evening will also be graced by the leads from shows like ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’, ‘Harphoul Mohini’, ‘Parineetii’, ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ ‘Naagin’ among others.

During the gala evening, in a candid conversation, Aamir Khan will be seen revealing that dance has never been his strong suit, and the main reason why he was delighted to be a part of the show ‘Dance Deewane Junior’ is that he loves dancing. The superstar will be seen grooving along with the kids, as he misses no opportunity to entertain the audiences with his dance, games, and fun banter. The juniors will also be seen paying a heartfelt tribute to the acting legend in their groovy style as they perform on a medley of Aamir Khan’s chart-topping songs. But, the best part of the evening was Aamir Khan dancing to Aati Kya Khandala with Neetu Kapoor. See the video here:

Aamir Khan also revealed that he has always been a big fan of Neetu Kapoor and dancing with her is a dream come true. Expressing his fan moment, Aamir confronts Neetu ji, “Neetuji’s first film ‘Yaadon Ki Baraat’ was directed by my Chacha and since then I have been a big fan of her. Today I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to share the same stage with you as I have been an admirer of your work since the inception of your career.”

There is an abundance of jaw-dropping, never seen before moments in the Grand Finale of the show. The evening’s special guest Aamir Khan along with judges Marzi Pestonjee and Neetu Kapoor will be seen poking a little fun at lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Aamir Khan plays a little game of ‘Who knows Tejasswi better’ with Karan Kundrra and the former’s on-screen co-star Simba Nagpal. It will be interesting to watch who will win this quirky competition.

The Grand Finale of Dance Deewane Juniors will be airing today at 10:3 pm on Colors.

