Aamir Khan Dances With Kiran Rao on Laal Singh Chaddha Sets in Ladakh Amid Divorce, Watch Video

Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao donned Ladakhi attire as they danced together to the Ladakhi folk songs in new viral videos that have surfaced on social media. Aamir and his team are currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Wakha village of Ladakh. In one of the videos, Aamir and Kiran can be seen wearing traditional Ladakhi dresses called Koss and Sulma. The dance they are performing is reportedly called Gomba Sumshak.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who have been together for 15 years, announced their divorce on July 3. Describing their divorce as the start of a “new journey," the duo said in a joint statement, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

The duo first met on the sets of Lagaan, in 2001. Three years after his divorce from Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir already has a daughter and son from his previous marriage to Reena Dutta.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareen Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here