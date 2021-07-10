Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan's Beau Slams User for Saying 'Wo Baat Nahi Hai Tumhari Body Mein'

Aamir Khan‘s daughter Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare shared a series of shirtless black-and-white pictures on his official Instagram account. In the photos, Nupur, the fitness trainer, was seen flexing his muscles. Posting the photos on Instagram, Nupur wrote, “Flexi Saturday. #saturday #weekend #flex #ripped #blackandwhite." However, a user seemed unimpressed by his pictures and commented, “Wo baat nahi hai tumhari body mein… Aur mehnat karo (Your body is missing that X factor. Work harder)." Nupur shared a screenshot of the comment on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Sorry Shaktimaan." He added a sticker of actor Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan.

Ira’s Instagram feed highlights a handful of videos and photos of her boyfriend. Time and again, she keeps posting her pictures with him on social media. She announced her relationship with Nupur on Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Meanwhile, Ira’s father, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently announced his divorce from his second wife Kiran Rao. Aamir has Ira from his first wife Reena Dutta.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here