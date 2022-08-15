Aamir Khan Daughter Ira Khan Says She Is 'Exhausted Completely' Amid Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott Row

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who has been quite public about her battle with depression, spoke about attending several social occasions in a “short time span” despite being “exhausted completely”. Ira shared a series of pictures of herself with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and cousin Zayn Marie Khan, alongside a lengthy note.

Ira, who looked glammed up in a black pantsuit, wrote: “This reminds me of a sticker from my sticker book (I never thought I’d get to use it truthfully)- STRESSED, DEPRESSED BUT WELL-DRESSED. I’m exhausted. Pooped. Completely. But I think I did well and I definitely over-extended myself but I had fun in parts and I was mostly making an informed decision to over-extend. But regardless of all that… we all looked great! And that, I’ve only recently learnt, counts for something (something beyond the superficial).” Ira also added the hashtags ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘in theatres’.

Ira has been quite vocal about the importance of mental health. She had earlier shared on social media that she was diagnosed with clinical depression over four years ago. She also shared many videos about her mental health battle and in one of the posts, she talked about how her “depression manifests itself” and how, when a situation arises, things get piled up and she “crashes.”

This comes after Ira showed her solidarity with her dad Aamir by reposting her cousin Zayn’s video, wherein she slammed the “hate campaign” against Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie Khan came out in support of the actor over boycott calls against his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha. Zayn shared a video appeal on Instagram, requesting everyone to watch the movie and “not let a hate campaign destroy” it. Ira shared Zayn’s video on her Instagram Story.

