Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Picture With This Mystery Man is Breaking the Internet

Just like Aamir Khan, his kids too maintain a low-key profile on social media. But, Tuesday saw Aamir's daughter Ira Khan trend on top on Instagram, courtesy her pictures with a mystery man.Ira recently shared a series of photos with her male friend on the photo-video sharing app. Tagging one Mishaal Kirpalani, Ira wrote in her post, "Hope your Spring Break was sunny and smiley as @mishaalkirpalani's, which of course, I piled onto."In one of the pictures, the man plants a kiss on Ira's forehead and netizens wonder if they are dating. Check out Ira's Spring break album here:As per IANS, Mishaal is an artiste, producer and composer. He has also shared several pictures with Ira on his Instagram account. In one of the posts, he has called Ira a "charmer".Ira is the younger daughter of Aamir's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Aamir had shared that Ira was keen on entering the film industry.