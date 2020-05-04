Aamir Khan Denies Distributing Money In Wheat Bags, Jokes 'Robin Hood Doesn't Want To Reveal Himself'

Aamir Khan on Monday denied claims that he distributed money in wheat flour packets after a video alleging that the Bollywood superstar made a surprise monetary donation to the underprivileged in a unique way went viral on social media.

The actor, who is currently quarantining with his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad at his Mumbai residence, took to Twitter to dismiss the report as "a fake story."

He wrote, "Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe."

Earlier, an unverified TikTok video claimed that Khan sent a truck with bags of wheat flour packets to be distributed among the needy. It stated that on April 23 the truck arrived in an area in Delhi amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The vehicle was loaded with 1kg packets of flour.

While many refused to take the packets because they felt 1kg would hardly serve any purpose in their families, the video mentioned that those who took the packets were in for a surprise. It was also said that each packet also had Rs 15,000 hidden inside it.

Claiming that Khan was behind the special gesture, the anchor of the TikTok video said that in this way Khan ensured that money reached the needy people because only those who were absolutely hard-pressed would line up for just 1kg of flour.