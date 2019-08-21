Aamir Khan Donates Rs 25 Lakh to Maharashtra Flood Victims, CM Devendra Fadnavis Thanks Actor

Aamir Khan and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar have contributed Rs 25 lakh and Rs 11 lakh, respectively towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund following the Maharashtra floods. Devendra Fadnavis has thanked them for their gesture.

"Thank you Aamir Khan for your contribution of Rs 25,00,000 towards CM Relief Fund. Maharashtra Floods," Fadnavis said.

"We are also thankful to Respected Lata Didi for the contribution of Rs 11,00,000/- (Rs 11 lakh) towards CM Relief Fund. Maharashtra Floods!" Fadnavis told the legendary singer.

We are also thankful to Respected Lata Didi for the contribution of ₹11,00,000/- (₹11 lakh) towards #CMReliefFund #MaharashtraFloods !आदरणीय लतादीदी मंगेशकर यांच्याकडून मुख्यमंत्री सहायता निधीसाठी ११ लाख रुपयांचे योगदान प्राप्त झाले, मी त्यांचा अतिशय आभारी आहे!@mangeshkarlata — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 20, 2019

Till August 16, the death toll in the Maharashtra floods has shot up to 54 in the Pune division while another four people continued to remain missing.

The worst-hit is Sangli district accounting for 26 deaths, followed by Kolhapur with 10, Satara 8, Pune 9 and Solapur one. Two people are still missing in Kolhapur and one each in Sangli and Pune districts.

