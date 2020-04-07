MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Aamir Khan Donates to PM Cares Fund, Helps Workers of Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan has donated an undisclosed amount to PM Cares and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight against the Coronavirus outbreak.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 8:14 PM IST
Actor Aamir Khan has donated an unspecified amount to causes fighting Covid-19, including the PM Cares Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, as well as extended support to the daily wage earners of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. This news was made public by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh took to Twitter to inform fans that the 3 Idiots actor has infact extended his support to fight against the Coronavirus epidemic as well as to support daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest due to the lockdown.

"#AamirKhan donates to... #PMCares #Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. Extended support to the daily wage workers of his forthcoming film #LaalSinghChaddha.#COVID19Pandemic #CoronaVirus #Covid_19 #COVID19," he tweeted.

The actor follows a long of celebrities including, but not limited to, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Juhi Chawla, Rajinikanth, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, among others, who have also donated to the coronavirus relief funds.

