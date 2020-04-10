Aamir Khan Extends His Best Wishes to Team 'Bamfaad'

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has extended wishes to a trio of Bollywood first-timers - director Ranjan Chandel, lead actor Aditya Rawal and female lead Shalini Pandey on the release of Bamfaad, a Zee5 original film presented by Anurag Kashyap.

While Ranjan was one of the writers of Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz, Shalini was last seen in the Telugu-language Arjun Reddy. On the other hand, Aditya is veteran actor Paresh Rawal's son.

Taking to Twitter Aamir wrote, "Best wishes to Aditya, Shalini, Ranjan, Anurag and the entire team of Bamfaad. Love (sic)."

Paresh Rawal, who got delighted after seeing Aamir’s wishes for his son's debut film, could not stop himself from responding to the tweet.

He said, “Oho this is really big Aamir! Thanks so much and hope you like the film. Regards Lal Singh (sic)."

Oho this is really big Aamir ! Thanks so much and hope you like the film . Regards Lal singh . https://t.co/ZO36OGrR12 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 9, 2020

Aamir is not the only one who has encouraged the team of Bamfaad. Amitabh Bachchan, last week, also wished Aditya before the release of his debut movie.

The Sholay star took to the micro-blogging site to say, “PROGENY FOLLOWS the ' legendary LEGACY '.... my best wishes to Swaroop and Paresh Rawal’s son, Aditya, for his debut film as a leading man (sic).”

At the time Paresh Rawal’s wife Swaroop responded by saying thanks to Sr Bachchan.

Thanks 🙏 — Swaroop Rawal (@YoSwaroop) April 4, 2020

Bamfaad is a love story set in Allahabad between a boy and a girl who meet by chance and fall in love. In the course of their journey, they go through different experiences and make brave choices.

