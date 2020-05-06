Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar Join Berklee College of Music Students for New Rendition of Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai's title track remains one of the most popular bromance and road trip anthems Bollywood has ever produced. The song, sung by Shankaar Mahadevan, has taken on a new role during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Around 75 students of the Berklee College of Music recently came together to present a new rendition of the popular Hindi number. The initiative has been taken by Berklee India Exchange (BIX) to support the marginalized Indian artists who have been adversely affected because of the pandemic.

Shankar Mahadevan, who composed the song with Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, has teamed up with the Berklee Indian Ensemble to present an endearing new version of the hit title track. The lyrics are by Javed Akhtar.

The music video of the new version was posted on Berklee's official YouTube page. The video begins with the film's star Aamir Khan saying that of all the films he has done, Dil Chahta Hai is one of his most favourite songs.

Then speaking about what his heart wants (the literal translation of Dil Chahta Hai), the actor says, he would want that "anyone who is suffering in any way finds relief as soon as possible. And that better days return."

The video also features the film's director Farhan Akhtar, composer Salim Merchant and singers Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan and Shalmali Kholgade, all holding a poster that reads what their heart wants.



Clint Valladres, senior managing director from Berklee College of Music, told Bombay Times, "We chose 'Dil Chahta Hai' because we wanted to showcase a song that's uplifting and inspires people during a challenging time like this. An ensemble of musicians have re-harmonised the song with horns, trumpets, saxophone and different electronic instruments to create a different arrangement."

Watch the song here:

