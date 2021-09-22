Aamir Khan First to Help Kalpana Lajmi, Alia Bhatt Paid For Treatment Till the End, Says Lalitha Lajmi

Celebrated filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi had passed away on September 23, 2018 after a period of prolonged illness. The filmmaker had to undergo regular dialysis after she fought cancer of the kidneys and a severe case of Urinary Track Infection (UTI). She was 64 at the time of her death. On the eve of her third death anniversary, her mother, veteran artist Lalitha Lajmi spoke about her life and death. The celebrated painter said that during her prolonged illness, Kalpana got help from many actors of the film industry. She said that Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan were very close to the filmmaker and helped her till the end.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Lajmi said, “She had to undergo regular dialysis. Aamir Khan was the first person to offer help. He sent cheques directly into her account. Some other directors also contributed. Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt paid for her dialysis till the very end. They were extremely close to Kalpana. In fact, Alia was born in front of her. I am deeply grateful to all those who helped. There were other expenses, too. Thankfully, her medical insurance was of great help.”

In the interview, Lajmi also opened up about Kalpana’s relationship with legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika. The artist said that while she did not mind Kalpana being in a live-in relationship with Hazarika, she minded their age gap. She also said that the singer was hot-tempered and was neglectful of Kalpana.

Kalpana Lajmi made many women-centric films including Rudaali, Daman, Chingari and Ek Pal. Rudaali was the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 66th Academy Awards in 1994.

