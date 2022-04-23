Aamir Khan Flaunts Batting Skills, Asks Fans If He Has a Chance at IPL: '28th Ko Ek Kahaani Sunaoonga'

Aamir Khan might have a sporadic presence on the internet, but whenever the actor drops a post, he never fails to make an impact on his fans and followers. The official Instagram account of Aamir Khan Productions on Friday posted a fun-filled video wherein the 57-year-old actor can be seen playing cricket.

The video opens with Aamir hitting a beautiful shot, then he comes in front of the camera and says, “28 ko main tum logon ko ek kahani sunane wala hun (I'm going to tell you a story on the 28th).” Then he can be seen going back to his batting position and hitting another clean shot.

After hitting the stunning shot, Aamir says, “IPL mein chance hai kya (Do I stand a chance at the Indian Premier League)?” Sporting a casual look, the actor wore a grey full-sleeve V neck T-shirt with buttons in the front, and paired it with matching pants.

Needless to say, Aamir has given rise to curiosity among his fans after saying that he has a story to tell on the 28th. Fans, who are desperately waiting for his upcoming comedy drama Laal Singh Chaddha, started making wild guesses about what he has to say. The anticipation for the film can be judged by the comments on the viral video, which was flooded by the netizens showering their love on the actor.

One user wrote, “Laal Singh Chaddha trailer on 28th.” Another fan commented, “Kya aa raha hai (What will be announced)? Teaser? Trailer? New film announcement?” Many showered praise for his batting skills and compared it with his acting prowess. A third user wrote, “He is good at everything.”

On Saturday, he posted another video of him playing cricket and said he didn’t reveal which platform will he be telling the story on.

The actor-producer is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which was postponed earlier due to COVID-19. The Advait Chandan directorial is all set to hit the big screens on August 11 this year. The film, which is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump, also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in prominent roles.

