Aamir Khan Flaunts His Bhangra Steps With Influencer Ruhee Dosani, Celebrates Baisakhi; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently surprised one of his biggest fans, influencer Ruhee Dosani by inviting her with her family to celebrate the occasion of Baisakhi at the superstar’s residence. Ruhee, who has a huge follower base on social media, also happens to be a huge fan of Khan, who she is greatly inspired by. It was only recently that her dream came true as she was invited with her family to celebrate Baisakhi at his residence.

Ruhee travelled all the way from Canada to celebrate the solar new year and the harvest festival with her family. She also reached out to Aamir Khan asking if he would celebrate the festival with her. Little did she know that the superstar will not just agree but invite her along with her family to his home. Ruhee and her family’s excitement knew no bounds. They were overwhelmed by Aamir’s gesture. They did accept the invitation and reached Aamir’s home on Baisakhi and were welcomed by Aamir’s family.

The Baisakhi celebrations took place with great pomp and grandeur including festive delicacies, song and dance amid laughter and cheer. A video shared by her on Instagram shows the actor even shaking his legs with her to bhangra beats.

Sharing the video, Ruhee penned, “CELEBRATED VAISAKHI 2022 WITH AAMIR KHAN SIR!! Still don’t know how to put this feeling into words and process the fact that Aamir Sir was so kind to agree to spending time with my family to celebrate Vaisakhi! I was so incredibly nervous at the start, but his aura and comforting personality made me feel it was all just meant to be. He’s a gem of a person, SO MUCH to learn from him. Cannot thank Waheguruji and you guys enough for all your love and good wishes - I have come this far only because of all of you! To this and many many more milestones #CreateTogether #baisakhi."

In an interview with News18.com, Ruhee had talked about her love for Bollywood. Talking about her favourites, she said, “I watch a lot of classics, like the ones of Anil Kapoor and Govinda - the legends. Talking of the current generation, everybody knows I love Ranveer Singh. From his dressing to his acting skills - I love everything he does. And out of the actresses, Deepika (Padukone), of course. Even when I am in the states, I watch them. I love when they are in the same scene."

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is the official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump and will release in theatres on August 11.

