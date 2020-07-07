Aamir Khan Flaunts Lockdown Greys as He Steps out with Furry Friend

Aamir Khan has been in quarantine like the rest o us during the coronavirus spread. The superstar was shooting for his highy awaited movie Laal SIngh Chaddha for December release but now it seems like Aamir's next project in two years will have to wait for release for a few more months.

Meanwhile, Aamir has been embracing his age during quarantine with family. He was also snapped publicly at the funeral of his longtime team member Amos Paul in May







Follow @News18Movies for more