News18 English

Movies
Aamir Khan Flies to Bengaluru to Attend Play Directed By Daughter Ira

Aamir Khan had missed the play when it was performed in Mumbai due to the shooting of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently took some time off from his busy schedule to watch his daughter Ira Khan's play - Euripides' Medea in Bangalore. Aamir, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, had missed the play when it was performed in Mumbai due to the shooting of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, in Punjab, reported ANI.

The 54-year-old actor also took to his Instagram account to praise Ira for her debut. "Break a leg @khan.ira Proud of you. Love," he wrote.

Break a leg @khan.ira Proud of you 😘. Love. a.

Euripides' Medea is Ira’s directorial debut in the theatre industry. Medea is an ancient Greek tragedy written by Euripides. The Greek tragedy is based upon the myth of Jason and Medea and first produced in 431 BC. Ira ha cast her brother Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech in the play.

Talking about her theatre debut, Ira had told IANS, "There wasn't any particular reason why I picked theatre first and not a movie. I want to do both of them in my life. I just happen to be working backstage and I saw the stage and I thought let's do this. There was no particular reason why I wanted to do a play first and not a movie."

Aamir's next movie Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the iconic Hollywood big screen film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to hit screens on Christmas 2020.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
