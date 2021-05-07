Aamir Khan Found Salman Khan ‘Rude’ While Shooting for Andaz Apna Apna

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna is one of the most loved films till date. The popular comedy didn’t receive a good response when it hit the theatres 27 years back but was later well received. Whenever the superhit film appears on television even today, the audience is forced to laugh. Besides Aamir and Salman, the film starred Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon in lead roles.

The film’s actors, Aamir and Salman, also share a great bond in real life even when they haven’t worked together after the cult hit. Surprisingly, the two didn’t get along during the shooting of the movie. But they never allowed it to be revealed on screen.

This was revealed by Mr Perfectionist himself when he appeared on Karan Johar’s famous show Koffee with Karan in 2013. He disclosed that the Dabangg star’s first impression wasn’t good upon him as he found him very “rude and inconsiderate”. After working with him, Aamir wanted to stay away as much as possible.

However, Salman came around at a time when Aamir was going through a rough patch in his personal life. Aamir revealed that in the year 2002 he was in the middle of his divorce procedure from wife Reena Dutta and had started drinking heavily at that time. One day the two actors bumped into each other and Salman expressed his wish to meet him. So, one evening Salman came over. The two stars had a drink together and reunited. From then on, the journey of their true friendship began and has grown strong over the years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is awaiting the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is expected to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid. Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff will also be seen in the crime-thriller.

On the other hand, Aamir is busy in the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor Khan will also star in the lead role.

