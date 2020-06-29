Aamir Khan's Ghulam Co-Actor Javed Hyder is Selling Vegetables to Make Ends Meet

Javed Hyder, who has worked in films like Baabarr (2009) and Aamir Khan-Rani Mukherji's Ghulam (1998) and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju (2012) is having a difficult time to make ends meet. He has resorted to selling vegetables. The clip of him selling vegetables has been shared by Dolly Bindra on Twitter. The clip is a fun TikTok video which Javed had originally uploaded on the video-sharing portal.

Dolly captioned the clip as, “He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder”.

In another tweet, she wrote, "Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie 'Baabarr' (2009), and TV series 'Jeannie Aur Juju' (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film 'Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi'. "

The video features the actor perfectly lip-syncing to song, 'Duniya Mein Rehna Hai' as he sells a packet of tomatoes to a customer. This is not the first time that he has made a TikTok video while selling vegetables. His videos are quite popular on TikTok and he has over 97.7 k followers.





Even though it is unfortunate that the actor has had to resort to selling vegetables netizens have lauded his spirit of never giving up.



