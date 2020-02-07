Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aamir Khan Gives Best Wishes to Shikara, Calls Exile of Kashmiri Pandits Most Tragic Event in Recent History

Shikara, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is based on the forced exile of Kashmiri Pandits from their home in 1990.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is known for often sharing opinions on the work of his peers in Bollywood. The actor took to Twitter on Friday to gives his best wishes to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara.

In his tweet, Aamir Khan wrote "Wishing you all the very best Vinod! Shikara is a film about one of the most tragic events in recent history. A story that needs to be told. "

Shikara is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home in 1990. The film shows the suffering of around 40,000 migrants and was shot in Kashmir. The suffering of the people is shown in the form of a love story between the film's protagonists.

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra had revealed earlier that parts of the film were based on the stories he had seen and heard from his mother after she was forced to flee from Kashmir.

Shikara marks the return of Chopra to the director's chair after more than a decade in Bollywood. He had last directed an American film in 2015 titled Broken Horses. His last directorial in Bollywood was the 2007 film Eklavya.

He is better known for his work as a producer on films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, PK, and 3 Idiots. The filmmaker had recently also stated that the third installment of Munna Bhai has been planned and is currently in the works.

