Aamir Khan Gives Hilarious Response to Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Wish

Superstar Aamir Khan gave a funny response to his Laal Singh Chadha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish.

Aamir shared the same photograph Kareena had shared on his 55th birthday. In the photograph, Aamir can be seen sleeping in a flight, with his favourite pillow tucked under his head. Apparently, he carries the pillow with him everywhere.

The actress had jokingly written, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!"

The PK star replied: "Aye! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana!"

Aamir and Kareena have been shooting in Punjab for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. It is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan. An official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, the film is set to release on Christmas this year.

Aamir had announced the film last year on his birthday in March. The writer of the remake is Atul Kulkarni.

